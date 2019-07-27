LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man previously arrested in connection with a 2018 Louisville murder has been indicted by a grand jury for a murder that happened on July 11 of this year.
According to court records, Jaquan McWilliams is charged with complicity to commit murder in the death of 32-year-old Jermaine Thompson.
Officials say Louisville Metro Police went to the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near California Park. Officers found Thompson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital where he died.
A co-defendant, William Harris, is also charged with complicity to commit murder. Harris faces an additional charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
McWilliams was previously charged with murder and robbery in connection with the May 2018 death of Anthony Edwards. He was shot and killed in the 400 block of M Street near South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue.
