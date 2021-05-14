LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman suffered internal injuries and a possible skull fracture after her ex-boyfriend kidnapped her and held her as a prisoner in her apartment for several days, repeatedly beating her and sexually assaulting her.
According to court documents, it occurred from Wednesday, May 5, to Sunday, May 9, at the victim's apartment on Dupont Way, in St. Matthews.
Police say 49-year-old Sean McFadden held his ex-girlfriend against her will at her apartment. During that timespan, he repeatedly punched her, choked her and beat her with various household items until she agreed to have sex with him. He also urinated on her, according to an arrest report.
During this time, she was also raped and sodomized, according to court documents. At one point, St. Matthews Police say he held a knife to her throat, forcing her to engage in a sex act.
As a result of these beatings, police say she suffered cuts to her face, internal damage including bruised kidneys, as well as head trauma and a possible skull fracture.
The victim was eventually able to call police and report what was happening to her. When St. Matthews Police saw her, she was sent to University Hospital for treatment for her injuries.
McFadden had already been ordered to have no contact with the victim, due to a previous domestic violence situation, according to the arrest report.
He was arrested by St. Matthews Police on Thursday afternoon. He's charged with Kidnapping, first-degree Rape, first-degree Sodomy, second-degree Assault, first-degree Strangulation and Violating Conditions of Release.
