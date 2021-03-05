LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say it started with a woman riding in a vehicle, frantically signaling other motorists for help. It ended in a high-speed chase, a crash -- and a man behind bars.
According to an arrest report, someone called 911 shortly after 7 p.m. to report that a man was driving a vehicle recklessly down I-65 in Hardin County -- and a woman in the passenger seat appeared to be in distress.
A Kentucky State Police trooper spotted the vehicle -- a black Hyundai Elantra -- traveling southbound on I-65 near the Elizabethtown exit. According to the arrest report, the driver failed to use a turn signal when he turned onto US-62 from the I-65 off-ramp, so police tried to initiate a traffic stop, using lights and sirens.
But the driver -- whom police later identified as 32-year-old Dana Ashbrook -- - refused to stop, instead driving into oncoming traffic eastbound in the westbound lanes of US-62.
At this point, the trooper says he saw the woman in the passenger seat try unsuccessfully to get out of the car.
Police say Ashbrook drove the northbound onto I-65, hitting another vehicle in the process. He continued on I-65 northbound, according to police, passing other vehicles on the shoulders, cutting between other vehicles and driving more than 120 mph.
As additional police vehicles joined the pursuit, a trooper set a tire deflation device on the road, near the Shepherdsville exit, causing Ashbrook to lose one of his rear tires.
He eventually lost control of his vehicle on I-65, near the exit for the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center, hitting a barrier wall, crossing all lanes of traffic and colliding with a guardrail.
Police say Ashbrook refused to get out of the vehicle. He was then tazed, but this had no effect, according to the arrest report.
He was eventually subdued and taken into custody.
Police say they saw an open container of Mike's Hard Lemonade in the vehicle, and that Ashbrook smelled of alcohol. He allegedly admitted to drinking half a bottle of Crown Royal Whiskey and taking methamphetamine, but refused to submit to a blood test.
The woman who had been a passenger in Ashbrook's vehicle told officers that she had been dating Ashbrook. That woman said he was drinking and taking methamphetamine while driving. She said she'd tried to get out of the vehicle, but Ashbrook had taken control, disabled her cell phone and refused to let her leave.
Ashbrook was arrested and charged with speeding 26 mph or more above the speed limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
The woman in car suffered minor injuries.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.