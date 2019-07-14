JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting and killing his co-worker at a southern Indiana tire shop is expected in court on Monday.
Authorities say Bobby Powell, 19, told police he shot his co-worker James Winters Jr. in self defense on Wednesday at the Big O Tires store in Jeffersonville.
Clark County prosecutors decided to charge him with murder after interviewing Powell and witnesses and watching the store's surveillance video.
Police are calling it "an isolated act of workplace violence" resulting from an argument Powell had with Winters earlier in the day.
There was a mix of customers and employees in the business at the time of the shooting, according to police. A weapon believed to have been used in the shooting has been recovered.
An eerie social media post has also become part of the investigation. The Clark County Prosecutor is looking into whether it was posted by Powell. It's a picture of a gun, in what looks like a mechanic's hand. The post reads, "Co-worker said he gon beat my a**. Let's just say he don't work here no more."
Powell is being held without bond.
Related:
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.