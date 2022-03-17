Antonio Sanderson

Pictured: Antonio Sanderson appears for an arraignment hearing in Louisville, Ky., on March 17, 2022. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the suspects accused in the murder of a man and his 9-year-old daughter was back in Louisville Thursday morning to face charges.

Antonio Sanderson, 38, was arrested in Tempe, Arizona, earlier this month. He pleaded not guilty to several charges, including complicity to murder during his court appearance.

He and co-defendant Antonia Brown are accused of killing 59-year-old Vernon Lee and his daughter, Kaylee, at a home on Lyons Avenue last August.

The Louisville Metro Police Department has said the case appears to be a home invasion.

Brown already pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

Related stories:

Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags