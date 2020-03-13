LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday night after police say he was caught desecrating graves at an area cemetery.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place at the Portland Cemetery, located on Duncan Street, near North 26th Street, just before 8 p.m.
Louisville Metro Police were called to the cemetery after someone reported that a man in dark clothing was carrying a cell phone and kicking over headstones there. When officers arrived, they say they found 29-year-old Robert Kish hiding behind a tree.
Police say he was wearing dark clothing and carrying a cell phone.
Several nearby headstones had been kicked over, according to police. Police say Kish admitted to knocking over a headstone.
He was arrested and charged with violating graves and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.