LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has a rap sheet of more than 30 cases involving car break-ins.
Police say Antonio Goldsberry consistently targeted parks across Louisville, including Thurman-Hutchins Park, Beckley Creek Park and E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, where he would break into cars and steal money and credit cards.
Goldsberry was in court Thursday morning where the judge said he faces dozens of charges. According to police documents, the break-ins ranged from at least June until as recently as this month.
Police say Goldsberry often forced his way into cars by shattering windows. The Louisville Metro Police Department says he charged $405.95 on many of the credit cards he allegedly stole.
Goldsberry was finally arrested Wednesday and is in Louisville Metro Corrections with a $50,000 cash bond -- even though the county argued that amounts should be increased.
"There is a global pandemic raging and people are already struggling enough as it is without this," said Assistant County Attorney Kristin Southard. "And when we talk about this quantity of allegations of property crimes, we have got numerous victims all across Jefferson County that have been affected by these actions that we are alleging Mr. Goldsberry has now committed."
Most of his charges revolve around the break-ins, but he also has at least one assault of an officer charge.
LMPD says that incident happened on Tuesday when officers tried to catch him at Cherokee Park. He refused to stop his car, hit an officer's car and hit another officer's leg, according to court documents.
Police also tried to catch Goldsberry at another point that day according to court records. That was in Anchorage, when police say he sped away in a stolen car.
Police eventually caught up with him at a hotel in Fairdale.
