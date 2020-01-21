LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A log truck driver's run to Taco Bell turned into a nightmare after a man stole the truck and led police on a 20-mile chase through two counties.
Robert Coffee, 29, was arrested just before 7 p.m. on Monday.
A log truck driver says he pulled into the Scottsburg Taco Bell to get dinner and left the truck running.
A few minutes later, he saw the truck turning onto northbound I-65.
Indiana State troopers were eventually able to stop the truck in Seymour.
Coffee faces charges including auto theft, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Police say they believe Coffee was hitchhiking from Bowling Green, Kentucky, and stole the truck when he couldn't get a ride to Indianapolis.
