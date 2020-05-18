LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Richmond, Kentucky, man who crashed into a Frankfort home last week claimed Jesus told him to kill the homeowner.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on May 15, at a home on Browns Ferry Road, near the Juniper Hill Golf Course in Frankfort.
Police say they were called to the scene after someone reported that a driver had crashed his car into a home there. When police arrived, they say they found a blue Chrysler Sedan had smashed into the home, coming to a stop as far as three feet inside, and causing more than $1,000 worth of damage.
The homeowner said he was outside his house when he saw the Sedan driving straight for him. The victim said the driver of the Sedan intentionally hit him, causing him to jump on the hood of the vehicle to avoid being crushed before the car smashed into his house.
The homeowner's wife and son were in an upstairs bedroom when it happened.
After the crash, the homeowner said a man with shoulder-length hair got out of the car and ran away.
Police say they were able to identify 31-year-old Devin Barrell as the registered owner of the vehicle. Officers eventually found Barrell walking on nearby on Browns Ferry Road. According to the arrest report, Barrell resisted officers when they tried to take him into custody, trying to break one officer's thumb.
He was eventually subdued and arrested. He admitted to wrecking his car into the home, "because Jesus told him to kill him," according to the arrest report. Police say he told them several times that he had to kill the people in the home because "they were the enemy."
He also allegedly repeated, "It is finished. I am now the Messiah."
Barrell was taken to the hospital to be checked out. While en route, he admitted several times to smoking marijuana, according to police. Police say they found marijuana and a pipe inside his vehicle.
Barrell was arrested by the Frankfort Police Department and charged with attempted murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid or assistance, third-degree assault of a police or probation officer and resisting arrest.
He is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
