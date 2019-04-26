JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man suspected of breaking into several downtown businesses in Jeffersonville earlier this week.
According to a news release, the burglaries happened during the early morning hours of April 24. Police say that's when someone broke into the Pearl Street Tap House, The Parlour, The Alcove, Spring Street Tattoo, and Coots Funeral Home. Police say the burglaries happened within three hours of each other.
During an investigation, Jeffersonville detectives identified 45-year-old Randall Bracey of Clarksville as the suspect. He was arrested in Louisville Thursday afternoon.
Jeffersonville Police Lt. Isaac Parker said it was nearly daylight when Bracey allegedly hit the last business.
"It was definitely very brazen, especially when the last (break-in) occurred right as the sun was rising," Parker said.
After Bracey's arrest, Jeffersonville Police got a warrant to search his residence and found evidence implicating him in the burglaries. He is now charged with felony theft and burglary.
