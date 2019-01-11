LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested after an early morning double shooting in Shively.
Ahmed-Bashir Ali, 22, is charged with two counts of assault.
It happened around 2 a.m., at the 7th Street Hookah Bar and Grill.
Police say an argument inside turned into a fight and continued in the parking lot, where two men were shot in the arm.
Both men were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.
Ali is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.