LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed in southwest Louisville late Tuesday.
Edward Lackington, 60, was booked into Metro Corrections around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, hours after the victim was shot. The initial report came in to MetroSafe about 11 p.m. LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police were sent to the 3200 block of Springfield Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road.
Smiley said when police arrived they found the victim, believed to be in his 50s, inside an apartment.
According to the arrest report, Lackington was at the scene when officers responded, and began approaching them with his hands in the air. Police say Lackington "eventually made spontaneous utterances to officers that he shot the victim."
Police say other witnesses at the scene also identified Lackington as the shooter.
Lackington is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
