LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect after a man was critically injured in a shooting in southwest Jefferson County early Friday.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Cane Run Road near the LG&E plant.
Police arrested 28-year-old Anthony Keene, a few hours later.
Keene is charged with assault, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and trafficking in a controlled substance.
Police say the victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, but he's expected to survive.
