Anthony Keene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect after a man was critically injured in a shooting in southwest Jefferson County early Friday.  

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Cane Run Road near the LG&E plant.

Police arrested 28-year-old Anthony Keene, a few hours later.

+1 
Cane Run Road Shooting 12-14-18

A man was hospitalized on the morning of Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, after he was shot in southwestern Jefferson County.

Keene is charged with assault, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and trafficking in a controlled substance. 

Police say the victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, but he's expected to survive.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags