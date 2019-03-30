LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say he tried to run over several officers, prompting an eight-hour standoff, but he says he's not guilty.
Saturday morning, Daniel Allen, 26, appeared before a judge for the first time since his arrest.
He was arraigned on several charges, including the attempted murder of four police officers.
Body camera video released by LMPD on Friday shows what happened when police caught up with Allen in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday.
LMPD says Allen was wanted on several felony warrants and used a stolen van to ram into police cruisers, nearly hitting several officers in the process.
A detective fired shots and hit Allen, who drove away and ran inside a home on Montana Avenue. That started the tense, nearly nine-hour SWAT standoff.
Allen pleaded not guilty. The judge raised his bond to $250,000 cash. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 9.
