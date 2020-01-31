LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested in Louisville's Southside neighborhood Thursday night after police say he falsely claimed to be an FBI agent working on an undercover investigation.
Police say just before 10 p.m. they were called to Colonial Oaks Court, just off Southside Drive, after officers heard people screaming and arguing. When they arrived, they say 54-year-old David Edwards immediately walked up to them and claimed to be a federal agent who was in the middle of an undercover investigation.
He allegedly told officers that he had been trying to detain a woman, but in the process, she "blew the investigation." Police say he also told them the woman's dog was his K-9.
But police say Edwards couldn't provide any information to validate his status with the FBI. Officers say he gave them several phone numbers for his supervisor, but none of them were valid -- either they contained the wrong number of digits or were bad or wrong numbers. Police say he also gave them several names and an invalid home address.
The woman told the officer she had been dating Edwards and believed he was an FBI agent. She said he tried to grab her because he said people were going to kill her. According to the arrest report, she told officers he hit her in the face so hard she lost control of her bladder and urinated on herself.
Edwards was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and giving an officer false identifying information.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
