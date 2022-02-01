LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for shooting another man to death near Pleasure Ridge Park earlier this month.
According to court documents, 20-year-old Rayshon Johnson was arrested just before 3 p.m. on Monday.
Just before midnight on Thursday, Jan. 6, police were called to a home in the 3200 block of Springfield Drive, near Saint Andrews Church Road, not far from Pleasure Ridge Park. That's where they say they found 24-year-old Erik E. Girton, Jr. dead of gunshot wounds.
According to court documents, Johnson had been to the home earlier that day to pick up a woman who lived with Girton at that location.
While the woman was putting things in Johnson's vehicle, Girton walked over to Johnson's vehicle and opened the door.
That's when police say Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Girton several times.
Police say after shooting Girton, Johnson drove away with the woman still in the car. But a block away, she got out of the car and ran back to Girton.
A warrant was issued for Johnson's arrest and he was taken into custody on Monday by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department. He is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
