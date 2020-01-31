LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a downtown Louisville club on New Year's Day.
Craig Wills, age 44, has been arrested for the crime.
Police were called to The Bourbon Hall at 116 West Jefferson Street sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed four times in his face, side and groin areas. He was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries, and has since suffered from ongoing medical issues including an infection and the required use of a walker.
Witnesses say Wills and the victim got into an argument at the club prior to the stabbing. After the stabbing, Wills drove away in what is described as a "distinctive" Dodge Charger with a "forever glass roof." On Jan. 24, police released images of the car.
Police say someone turned in an anonymous tip that Wills was the suspect. When shown a picture of Wills, the victim was able to identify him as the one who stabbed him, according to an arrest report.
A warrant was issued for Wills' arrest on Wednesday and he was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. He's charged with first-degree assault. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf during a court appearance Friday morning, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or The Bourbon Hall.
He remains incarcerated at Louisville Metro Corrections.
