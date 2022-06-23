LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the suspect accused of killing a 40-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to court documents, 47-year-old Gregory Bell was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun in connection with the death of 40-year-old Tremont L. Tobin.
Police said that on Sunday, June 19, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Central Avenue, which is not far from Churchill Downs, around 4:40 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
LMPD Public Affairs Manager Angela Ingram said on scene, officers found a man who had been shot more than once.
The coroner's office lists Tobin's cause of death as "multiple gunshot wounds" sustained in a homicide. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to court documents, a doorbell camera captured the entire shooting. Police said it shows Bell and Tobin were having a conversation when Bell pulled a black handgun and shot Tobin several times.
After Tobin fell to the ground, Bell allegedly stood over him and shot him again.
Police said Bell then walked inside a nearby residence and came out with a silver handgun. He then allegedly wiped that handgun down and placed it next to Tobin's body.
Bell is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
