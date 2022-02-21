LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A murder suspect was arrested in the woods just off interstate 65 in southern Indiana Monday night that police believe was involved in a homicide in Carmel, Ind.
A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a residential area of Carmel around 6 p.m., according to reports by Fox 59 and WTHR.
A suspect in the case, who is believed to be related to the victims, in custody after fleeing to southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said they found the suspect hiding in the woods.
All lanes of I-65, near Interstate 265 were shut down during the police investigation on Monday night.
Police have not released additional information on the suspect.
This story may be updated.
