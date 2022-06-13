LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An altercation at a Louisville Thornton's left a man dead.
It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from LMPD. That's when officers from the First Division responded to a report of a shooting at Thornton's on First and Broadway. Police say two men were "involved in an altercation when one of them shot the other."
The victim died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Police say the alleged shooter, Tavon Parrish, remained at the scene. He was arrested and charged with murder.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.