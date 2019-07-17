LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with killing another man during a drug deal appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday morning.
Christopher Johnson Jr. was booked into Metro Corrections on Tuesday. He's accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Robert Williams in May at the Overlook Apartments on Glimmer Way.
Police also arrested 25-year-old Joseph Keeylen in connection with the crime. He's charged with complicity to murder and robbery in the case. Police have not released Keeylen's exact role in the crime.
The judge set Johnson's bond at $500,000.
He's expected back in court on August 14.
