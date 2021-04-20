LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested months after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Shively.
Dorion Fleming, 34, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment in March. He was served with those charges at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections late Monday night, according to court documents.
The shooting took place on Saturday, Jan. 30. Police say in the early morning hours, 45-year-old James Russell and another man were riding in a car when they pulled into the parking lot of a video store near the intersection of 7th Street Road and Arcade Avenue.
Police say Fleming pulled into the parking lot behind them, and got out of his car, walking toward them with a rifle. According to court documents, he accused them of hitting his car.
Russell and the man who was with him didn't know anything about the collision and did not know Fleming, according to police.
At that time, police say Fleming's two accomplices pulled into the parking lot in a separate vehicle. As Russell and the other victim tried to pull away in their vehicle, all three of the suspects opened fire, according to police.
Russell, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was shot in the head and received fatal injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not hit. According to court documents, he called police and reported the incident.
Police later found Russell's body inside a vehicle at 6 a.m. in the parking lot of Thorntons on Dixie Highway, just south of I-264, where they say he was driven for help after being shot. The driver of the car Russell was in was able to identify Fleming as the shooter, according to police.
Fleming is charged with complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment. He remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
The identities of his accomplices have not been released.
