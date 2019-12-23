LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made in connection with a bomb threat at GE Appliance Park on Friday.
According to an arrest report, Quintel Thompson, an employee of GE Appliance Park, was charged with first degree terroristic threatening after police connected his iPhone to the threat. The 23-year-old Louisville man allegedly called the LMPD tipline and said there was a "C-4 bomb" at Appliance Park.
GE stopped all operations and evacuated all buildings, as police from multiple agencies searched the property. The shutdown cost the company several hundred thousand dollars, according to the report.
Police say Thompson consented to a search of his iPhone and call records, which showed the phone was used to call the tipline. Investigators also say the phone requires a 6-digit passcode or facial recognition to open it.
The report also says a recording of the call was played for Thompson's girlfriend, who believes the caller was her boyfriend.
