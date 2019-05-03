LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Months after a man was found shot to death in a car at River Gardens Park, police now have a suspect in custody.
According to court documents, 19-year-old Rayshawn Tucker was arrested late Thursday night, after detectives found evidence linking him to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Damini Dulaney.
Police found Dulaney's body around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 inside a car at Riverside Gardens Park in the the 3900 block of Lees Lane, after responding to reports of a person down.
The arrest report says witnesses told investigators they saw Tucker take part in the shooting.
In January, Mark Byerly, who lives near the shooting scene, told WDRB he heard one gunshot around 10:30 p.m. the night before the victim was found.
"I was worried because I've got a daughter, and it worries me because it could have hit the house or something," Byerly said.
Tucker is charged with one count of murder.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.