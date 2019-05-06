LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several charges, including murder, after police say he stabbed a man who later died after crashing into several cars in Shively Friday morning.
Shively Police say 19-year-old Isaiah Nelson is charged with murder, wanton endangerment and assault, in connection with the death of 21-year-old Justice Smith.
According to the Jefferson County coroner's office, Smith died at the scene after he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway and Algonquin Parkway about 11 a.m. on May 3.
Police say just before the crash, investigators determined that Smith had been stabbed during a confrontation with Nelson in the 1700 block of Marlow Road in Shively. That's where police say Smith had driven the mother of his child to a residence to pick up personal belongings.
According to investigators, Nelson was inside the residence and assaulted the woman, before he confronted Smith and stabbed him in the neck.
Lt. Col. Josh Myers says Smith tried to drive away after he was stabbed, but soon crashed after losing a lot of blood. He then got out of the vehicle and stumbled for a few feet before falling to the ground.
"He was able to get out of his vehicle, stagger for 10 to 15 feet and then collapsed," Myers said. "We suspect that the accident occurred probably due to incapacitation due to blood loss from being stabbed in the neck."
Police were unable to find Nelson when they returned to the residence where the stabbing allegedly occurred. He was found in Jeffersonville around 4 a.m. on Saturday.
Court officials in Clark County say Nelson waived his right to an extradition hearing, and will be returned to Louisville as soon as possible.
