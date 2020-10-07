LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a person was shot and killed by a deputy in Scott County on Tuesday.
Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a domestic dispute on Raccoon Run Georgetown, Kentucky. According to police, when a deputy arrived on scene, he was approached by a person in an "aggressive manner" who was holding a weapon. The deputy fired several shots at the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.
An autopsy is expected to be completed sometime Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing.
