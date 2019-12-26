LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer shot a suspect Thursday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
LMPD Assistant Chief Robert Schroeder said officers responded around 2 p.m. to reports of a stolen vehicle, which they found in an alley behind the Walgreens near Winkler Avenue and Algonquin Parkway.
Once on scene, one of the officers shot a man inside the car, LMPD said. The person fled in the car, and a brief chase ended on Euclid Avenue. He was transported to University Hospital and is expected to survive the gunshot wound.
Schroeder said a different officer than the one who fired was injured after hitting a pole during the chase, though he's expected to survive.
LMPD plans to release more information Friday.
