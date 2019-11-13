LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of two suspects arrested in connection with a brutal robbery in Jeffersontown was briefly escorted out of court Wednesday morning because she refused to stop talking in court.
Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 19-year-old Brooke Litchfield and 22-year-old James Rice, but not before Litchfield was removed from the courtroom.
"I don't give a [EXPLETIVE]!" she could be heard screaming as an officer led her away. "Get off me!"
Litchfield was later brought back in to face charges of robbery. The judge gave her a stern warning.
"Ms. Litchfield, let me go ahead and put you on notice: if I see any of the behavior that I saw a few minutes ago, you will be facing a charge of contempt," said Jefferson District Judge Sara Nicholson. "Are we clear?"
"Yes ma'am," Litchfield replied.
Both Litchfield and Rice were there to answer for a brutal robbery that sent a man to the hospital -- and police say it started with a social media post.
Jefferstontown Police say Litchfield, Rice and another man went to HomeTowne Studios Louisville -- an extended stay hotel -- to hang out with a friend over the weekend.
That friend had recently inherited money and had posted about it on social media.
While the four were in the hotel, court documents say Litchfield asked the victim to take a selfie with her.
That's when police say one of the men who came with her hit the victim in the back of the head and beat his face, knocking out his teeth and damaging his eye socket.
Officers say the hotel room was covered with blood.
They then took off with $3,500 in cash and a $1,300 necklace.
Rice was also in court for the same robbery charge. Police say he was the one who reached out to the victim, but Rice left to go to the store before the attack.
The judge decided to release him on home incarceration because the arrest report stated Rice did not know the robbery would happen.
Police have not yet arrested the third suspect involved in the attack.
