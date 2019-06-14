LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run on Dixie Highway last week.
According to an arrest report, 40-year-old Anthony Grundy voluntarily turned himself in to police on Friday.
A 59-year-old woman crossing Dixie Highway just south of Algonquin Parkway was killed when she was struck on June 7. The woman's name has not been released.
The report says Grundy admitted to driving the red Jeep police had been looking for and said he knew he had hit something in the roadway. But he did not stop and continued on his way to his girlfriend's house.
Police released blurry, grainy images from a surveillance camera earlier this week that showed a white figure of the woman crossing the highway before a vehicle hit her. They asked for the public to help find the Jeep and the driver to "help make her family whole."
Grundy is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid. He is also charged with not having a license, no insurance and expired plates.
Louisville Metro Police posted appreciation on social media for the public's help in tracking down the red Jeep Wrangler involved in the June 7 crash.
