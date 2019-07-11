JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a workplace shooting at a southern Indiana tire shop is expected in court Thursday afternoon.
Billy Powell is facing murder and other charges including possession of a handgun without a license. Jeffersonville Police say the 19-year-old shot a co-worker at the Big O Tires on Allison Lane on Wednesday morning.
Lt. Isaac Parker says the two men were arguing in a garage bay, when Powell shot the man. The victim was shot once in the torso and died at University Hospital. His name has not been released.
Parker says the men had ongoing issues at work. "We believe this incident was an isolated incident. We don't believe it was part of any ongoing criminal activity. It was an isolated incidence of violence," he said.
Investigators say Powell did stay at the scene until officers arrived.
One of Powell's family members said Powell shot his coworker in self defense, but police would not confirm that.
