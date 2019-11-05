JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man accused of murdering his co-worker in Jeffersonville pleaded not guilty to new charges.
Last month, two drug charges were filed against Bobby Powell. He faces charges of felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed, as police investigated the death of James Winters Junior.
Powell is charged with killing Winters in July 2019 at the Big O Tires on Allison Lane. He reportedly told police he shot Winters in self defense. But Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull says video from the shooting, along with other evidence, doesn't support that.
"Based upon the facts as we know them to be at the scene, and based on some other information that law enforcement was in possession of that relates to Mr. Powell, I felt it appropriate that he be in jail with no bond until his trial date," Mull said.
The other information Mull is referring to includes social media posts from Powell threatening to hurt people and himself.
Powell's trial on murder, battery and other charges is scheduled for June 2020.
