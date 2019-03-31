LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect arrested in connection with a 2014 Louisville murder case is due in court on Monday.
Louisville Metro Police arrested Joshua Ralston in connection with the murder of Angela Pilkerton. Court documents say that Ralston was charged in the 53-year-old woman's death.
Police say Pilkerton's body was found in March of 2014 between two houses on Phyllis Avenue near Churchill Downs.
Authorities have yet to release information about how Pilkerton was killed.
A grand jury indicted Ralston last month for the murder, along with charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering in connection with an alleged crime that took place on the same day in 2014.
It's not clear whether the victim connected to those charges was Pilkerton.
Ralston was also indicted on rape and sodomy charges against a separate victim.
Police have not commented on the case.
Ralston is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
