LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of three people arrested for a North Vernon, Indiana, murder appeared in court in Louisville on Wednesday.
Thirty-year-old Stephon Moore waived extradition to Indiana.
He was arrested for murder in Louisville on Tuesday, along with two other people. Police have not released their names.
Police say the murder happened Monday around 7 p.m. on Squire Lakes Boulevard off State Highway 7.
The Jennings County Sheriff says 23-year-old Donavon Booker was found in the road with a gunshot wound.
He later died at the hospital.
"I just figured someone was out target practicing and I blew it off. Then I find out what happened, and yeah, it's very surprising. It's very close to home, too," said Kenneth Wilcox, a neighbor.
Moore is expected to be taken back to Indiana on Wednesday or Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.