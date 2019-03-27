LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have charged a man in connection with a homicide that took place in south Louisville just over five years ago.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Joshua Ralston has been charged with the murder of 53-year-old Angela Pilkerton.
Pilkerton's body was discovered on Saturday, March 22, 2014, between two houses on Phyllis Avenue, near Churchill Downs.
Police did not release how she was killed. But according to court documents, a Jefferson County grand jury last month indicted Ralston for Pilkerton's murder.
Additionally, that same grand jury indicted Ralston for charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection with an alleged crime that took place the same day. It's not clear from the documents whether the victim connected to those charges was Pilkerton.
Ralston was also indicted on charges of rape and sodomy in connection with alleged sexual crimes against a separate victim. According to court documents, that rape took place in Sept. 2012 and the sodomy took place the same day as the murder.
Police have not yet commented on the case.
Ralston was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday afternoon.
