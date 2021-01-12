LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man remains at large after a high-speed police chase Jan. 9.
James Humphry, 37, refused to pull over after Indiana State Police troopers tried to stop his vehicle, a white Honda, due to not having a license plate while driving on US 150 near Paoli around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night in Orange County.
Humphry came to a stop near the intersection of US 150 and South Ridgecrest Lane but drove off as a trooper approached his vehicle. According to police, Humphry pulled away and accelerated quickly eastbound on US 150. He reached speeds of 70 to 95 miles per hour as police pursued.
The car, which was also occupied by 20-year-old Mallory Kennedy, drove to a dead-end gravel road. Humphry drove the vehicle more than 100 yards inside a wooded area before hitting a tree. When police arrived, the driver's door was opened, and Humphry had fled on foot and has not been located.
Kennedy was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
