LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot by police after officers say he attempted to hit them with a car.
Around 1:34 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a disturbance at 109 Gordon Drive, off of Green Valley Road. Police found a 28-year-old man who police say "presented an immediate threat to responding officers." Officers tried to deescalate the situation, but the suspect continued to resist. The suspect then got into a vehicle and drove toward one of the officers. The officer tried to avoid the car, "but was unable to do so." Police then fired shots at the suspect. The suspect was shot, and then the vehicle hit a building at the 4H Fairgrounds on Green Valley Road.
The suspect has not been identified and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition is unknown.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.