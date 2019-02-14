LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man shot by an officer with the Shively Police Department appeared before a judge Thursday morning.
A police officer shot 26-year-old Terry Sams several times Feb. 7, after officials say he ran from police and pointed a gun at the officer. He was hospitalized after the shooting.
But by Thursday, he was behind bars and faced more charges than just running from police, including first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Sams was brought into court wearing an orange jumpsuit and sitting in a wheelchair.
Shively Police say last week they found Sams acting suspiciously near Grandview Drive. An officer yelled for him to stop, but he ran away.
Police say another officer found him and told Sams to show him his hands.
That’s when investigators say Sams turned as he was running, and pointed a gun at the officer. That officer shot Sams several times.
During the investigation, police say they found a glass pipe used for smoking drugs nearby.
They also inspected Sams' gun, which they say had one bullet in the chamber making it ready to fire.
Sams' bond was initially set at $50,000, but that quickly changed Thursday morning as the judge reviewed the details of the incident, as well as Sams' criminal history.
According to court documents, Sams has failed to show up for court three times in the last two years.
The judge called him a "danger to society" and raised the bond to $500,000.
