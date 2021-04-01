LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a suspected overdose by a toddler led to a Shelby County man's arrest, as well as the seizure of drugs and guns.
A spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff's Department says the incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after sheriff's deputies discovered that a toddler had likely overdosed on some kind of illegal substance at a home on Miles Lane, in Bagdad, Kentucky.
As a result, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant at the home.
Authorities say 37-year-old Daniel Mathis, of Shelbyville, was the only other person inside the home at the time. According to an arrest report, deputies found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in his wallet, and a small bag of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana in a truck parked outside.
Mathis told deputies that the truck had once belonged to him, but he sold it. But according to the arrest citation, Mathis' stepfather later said Mathis owned the truck was the only one who ever drove it.
Authorities seized several firearms inside the home where Mathis was staying. According to the arrest report, Mathis' stepfather told police all of the weapons belonged to him -- but police say Mathis is a felon and is not supposed to be in possession of any weapons.
Mathis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
A spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office says the toddler who was suffering from the suspected overdose is expected to make a full recovery.
