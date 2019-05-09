LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspected rapist who escaped from custody was re-arrested Thursday hours after Louisville Metro Police posted his mug on Facebook.
LMPD took to its Facebook page to ask fans if they had seen Kermit Knutson.
He was supposed to be on home incarceration but didn't show up for his scheduled court appearance to face sex abuse and intimidation charges Wednesday.
Police say he cut off his ankle bracelet and took off.
LMPD said they re-arrested Knutson just hours after their original post went up. He is now facing an additional charge of escape.
It's not clear if Knutson's arrest was the result of a viewer who saw the Facebook post.
