LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men have been arrested after police say they hit at least two police vehicles during a police chase in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood Monday morning.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the incident took place at 8:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the Walmart on Cedar Springs Boulevard near Bardstown Road.
Police say they spotted a stolen vehicle at that location, with two men -- both 19-year-olds -- inside. According to Mitchell, they fled southbound on Bardstown Road, hitting at least two LMPD cruisers.
That stolen car eventually crashed in a grassy median near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Colonel Hancock Parkway.
No one was injured.
Police say charges are pending against the two men who were in the vehicle. Those men have not yet been identified.
