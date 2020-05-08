LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a reckless driver and a woman who said she was AWOL from the U.S. military were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after they led officers on a chase through Hardin County in a stolen vehicle.
According to arrest reports, the incident took place Thursday just before 4:30 p.m.
Kentucky State Police say 39-year-old Maurice Bradford was a driving a stolen silver Acura southbound on I-65 in Elizabethtown. When a law enforcement officer noticed that he was speeding, the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop.
Despite the officer's lights and sirens, police say Bradford refused to stop. Instead, he continued driving, reaching a top speed of 120 mph and driving in a "reckless manner," swerving through all three lanes and cutting off other vehicles.
Bradford eventually drove into Hart County, and police used spike strips at the 58 mile marker to stop him, causing him to come to a stop in the far right emergency lane.
Police confronted Bradford, as well as his passenger, 22-year-old Kayla McCarthy. According to the arrest report, McCarthy said she was AWOL from the U.S. military -- and was the reason why Bradford fled.
But police say the vehicle Bradford was driving had been reported stolen out of Indiana. It also bore an Indiana temporary tag for a different Indiana vehicle.
Police say Bradford admitted that both he and McCarthy stole the temporary tag and fraudulently placed it on the stolen vehicle.
Both Bradford and McCarthy were arrested by Kentucky State Police. Bradford is charged with speeding 23 mph or more over the speed limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment, first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, receipt of stolen property, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
McCarthy is charged with complicity to first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, complicity to first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree complicity to wanton endangerment of a police officer, complicity to receipt of stolen property and complicity to theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
They are currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
