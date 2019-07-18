LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they arrested two people after they skipped out on their dinner bill, then crashed a stolen motorcycle.
According to court documents, the incident took place just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Matthews.
Police say they were sent to the Texas Roadhouse near the interchange between Shelbyville Road and the Watterson Expressway, after someone reported that a man and a woman walked out of the restaurant without paying their bill.
Moments later, an officer saw a man and woman on a stolen motorcycle fitting the description given to them of the suspects. According to arrest reports, the man driving the motorcycle was 35-year-old Matthew Goesman, and 36-year-old Brandi Daugherty was his passenger.
Police say they were traveling westbound on Shelbyville Road when police activated lights and sirens in an attempt to pull them over for a traffic stop.
But according to the arrests reports, Goesman failed to stop. Instead, he turned onto South Hubbards Lane, before crashing the motorcycle at Winchester Road.
Police say both Goesman and Daugherty tried to run away, but St. Matthews Police eventually took them into custody. They're both charged with receipt of stolen property and criminal trespassing.
Goesman is also charged with fleeing or evading police, possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument, obscuring the identity of a machine, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate and driving without a valid operator's license.
