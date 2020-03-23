LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were arrested after police say they were caught trying to break into the Columbus Police Department garage.
According to a news release, the incident took place just before 5 a.m. Monday.
Police say 20-year-old Zachary A. Deberry and a 17-year-old were spotted by an officer with the Columbus Police Department peeking into a window of the garage. One of the suspects had a bandanna around their face.
According to the news release, the officer started his patrol car, and the two suspects ran to a vehicle parked in a nearby field. Police say the officer followed that vehicle and conducted a "high-risk traffic stop," with the help of additional officers from the Columbus Police Department as well as the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office.
The suspects were planning to burglarize the police garage and wrecked patrol cars on the property, according to the news release.
Deberry faces preliminary charges of attempted theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The 17-year-old is charged with attempted theft and possession of marijuana. His identity has not been released, as juvenile records are sealed.
