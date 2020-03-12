LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested two suspects for shooting and killing a man in the Crescent Hill area earlier this week.
According to an arrest report, 19-year-old Nayrelle Norton met with the victims, including 18-year-old Donaven Simpson, for a drug transaction Monday night. the meeting took place on Brownsboro Road, near Hillcrest Avenue.
During the exchange, police say Norton fired several rounds into a vehicle. One of those rounds hit Simpson.
Simpson was driven to the University Hospital in a private vehicle. He was later pronounced dead.
Police say Norton admitted to removing the gun from the scene after the shooting. A juvenile was also arrested.
Several business owners in the area say they were shocked by the violence in what they say is a typically quiet neighborhood.
"It caught me by surprise, it caught everybody in the neighborhood by surprise, because it's really rare," said Chris Hensley, a barber in Crescent Hill. "I honestly hope that I don't know him. I don't like losing people that I do know and that are real close to me."
Shannon McDonald, who has owned a business in the area for about a year, said she's disappointed and surprised by the violence.
"It's awful. It's just awful," she said. "I have not ever seen anything like that."
Norton was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections, and is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday morning.
The juvenile is facing the same charges. Police have not identified that suspect, as juvenile records are sealed.
