LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspended University of Kentucky freshman has been indicted after a crash that killed a 4-year-old boy.
WKYT reports that Jacob Heil is facing a charge of reckless homicide.
Heil, who was 20 years old at the time, told authorities he drank two beers before crashing into Marco Lee Shemwell on Cooper Drive near Kroger Field in Sept. 2018. Shemwell died two days after the crash.
According to police, Heil had a blood-alcohol content of .051. That's below the legal limit for adults, but above the legal limit for people under the age of 21.
An arrest report states Heil left a tailgating event before the crash.
Heil had "a strong odor of alcoholic beverages, red blood shot watery eyes and showed signs of impairment on field sobriety tests," according to a citation.
UK placed Heil on suspension pending investigation into the incident. Alpha Tau Omega, the fraternity that Heil pledged to, was also placed on suspension.
