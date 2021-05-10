JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A suspicious bag found at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Jeffersonville early Monday delayed the start of classes.
The Greater Clark County Schools said on social media that the Jeffersonville Police Department showed up at the school to investigate the bag and no one was allowed inside while the building was checked. Staff and students were allowed back in the building around 9:30 a.m., after the all-clear was given.
The car rider line was delayed, and students remained on buses under supervision. Students in the Communities in Schools program were kept at a safe location until it was deemed safe to return to school.
