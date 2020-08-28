LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Police recovered what they described as a suspicious package from the Humana building on Brook Street Friday night.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for Louisville Metro Police Department, said in an email that police dispatched "specialty teams," but did not say which ones. LMPD has about a dozen specialty units including the bomb squad, hazardous incident response team and mounted patrol.
"Out of an abundance of caution additional tests are being run in the contents of the package," Mitchell said.
The department says no threat exists to the public. No other information was immediately provided.
