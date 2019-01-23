LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police and fire departments have responded to the Diocese of Covington's headquarters to investigate reports of a suspicious package, according to WCPO.
The offices, which are attached to the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption on Madison Avenue, is the hub of all Catholic churches in northern Kentucky.
Covington Catholic High School, which made national news last weekend when a group of students was seen on video in a controversial exchange with a Native American protester in Washington, D.C., is a member of the diocese.
This story will be updated.
