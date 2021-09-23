LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man believed to be in his 40s died after crashing an SUV early Thursday morning.
According to an LMPD spokesperson, it happened around 2:45 a.m. That's when officers from the city's 4th Division responded to reports of a crash on 7th Street Road and Lincoln Avenue, which is near Algonquin Parkway.
Police say the SUV was northbound on 7th Street Road when the driver lost control, veered to the right side of the road and struck a fire hydrant, grass embankment and several utility poles.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.