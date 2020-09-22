JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersonville are investigating after an SUV crashed into a thrift store in the city's downtown area Tuesday morning.
It happened around 9 a.m. That's when a white SUV slammed into a traffic light, sending it crashing to the ground, before hitting the Purr-fect Treasures Thrift Store at 146 Spring Street. The front of the SUV partially entered the building and shattered a glass window.
A Jeffersonville Police officer said the traffic light was destroyed, but no injuries were reported.
There's no word what caused the crash.
The thrift store is affiliated with the Animal Protection Association, a no-kill shelter for cats and kittens in Jeffersonville. It accepts donated items that it resells to help find homes for the animals.
This story will be updated.
